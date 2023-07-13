Driver airlifted after two-vehicle crash

The driver of a vehicle has been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bruce County.

Around 7:29 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the scene along County Road 5 in Arran Township where an SUV and a commercial vehicle were involved in a crash.

According to police, the driver of the SUV was air lifted to a London hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.

Bruce County Road 5 was closed around the scene but has since re-opened to traffic.

The investigation is ongoing.