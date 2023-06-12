Driver airlifted in serious condition after collision with tree in Kawartha Lakes
Provincial police are investigating a collision that sent seriously injured one person in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
According to OPP, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Sunday on Ski Hill Road in Bethany.
Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto area facility.
Police closed the area between Fleetwood and Lifford roads for just over five hours for the investigation.
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been laid at this time.
