Driver airlifted to hospital after crash with propane delivery truck

One person remains in hospital after a crash on Highway 21 in Bruce County on Tuesday.

Just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 27, South Bruce OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 near Kincardine.

According to police, the crash was between a passenger vehicle and a propane delivery truck.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was extricated by Kincardine fire, taken to a local hospital by EMS, then air-lifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 8 and Concession 10.

The investigation is ongoing.