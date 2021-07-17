Driver airlifted to hospital after head-on collision on Cape Breton highway
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a serious motor vehicle collision Friday night on a Cape Breton highway.
At approximately 7:07 p.m. on July 16, emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 105 in South Haven, N.S.
Baddeck RCMP says three vehicles were involved in the collision. The preliminary investigation indicates a Jeep travelling toward Sydney and Ford pickup travelling toward Baddeck collided head-on, while a Honda Civic travelling behind the pick-up was hit with debris from the impact of vehicles in front of it.
Occupants of both the Jeep and pickup were injured. Police say the driver of the pick-up incurred life-threatening injuries and was transported by EHS to local hospital and later to a Halifax hospital via LifeFlight. The driver of the Honda appeared not to have been injured.
A collision re-constructionist attended the scene where the highway remained closed overnight opening just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.
