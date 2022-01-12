Driver airlifted to hospital after serious crash on Highway 8 in Cambridge: OPP

Provincial police closed Highway 8 in Cambridge for several hours due to a serious crash on Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the OPP said the crash happened in the area of Vanier Road and Morrison Road around 7 a.m.

Officials said a cube van collided with a transport truck as it was backing up into a construction site. The driver of the cube van was extricated by fire crews and airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries. The truck driver wasn’t injured.

The highway is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m.

Collision #HWY8 between Vanier drive and Morrison Rd. #CAMBRIDGEOPP investigating a 2 vehicle collision involving a transport truck and a cube van. Updates to follow.^td pic.twitter.com/PgYtGamB8W