Driver airlifted to hospital after single vehicle crash in Grey County

One person is clinging to life following a single vehicle crash in Grey County.

Emergency crews were called to Grey Road 9 in the Township of Southgate just after 10 a.m. Monday.

The driver was flown to a Hamilton-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Grey Road 9 will remain closed between Southgate Sideroad 15 and Southgate Sideroad 19 for the investigation. Motorists should avoid the area.