Driver airlifted to hospital following crash on Hwy. 401 at Guelph Line

A driver has been transported to hospital by air ambulance following a collision on Highway 401 at Guelph Line, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police tweeted about the three vehicle crash, which happened in the westbound lanes, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and expect heavy delays approaching Guelph Line.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

