Driver airlifted to trauma centre after rolling vehicle in Kawartha Lakes

One person was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision in Kawartha Lakes.

Emergency crews attended the single-vehicle rollover on County Road 8 (Glenarm Road) on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police say the lone driver was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

He was taken to a Toronto area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Glenarm Road was closed for several hours between Elm Tree Road and Fenel Road. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

They encourage anyone with information or dash cam footage of the crash to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.