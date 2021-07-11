Driver allegedly flees scene after striking hydro pole on Highway 9: Grey Bruce OPP

South Bruce OPP officers are searching for the driver of a pick-up truck who allegedly crashed into a hydro pole and fled the scene on foot.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash Sunday around 8:25 a.m. on Highway 9 between Side Road 35 and Side Road 40.

When police arrived they saw a black pick-up truck had collided with a hydro pole in the south ditch.

Police say a witness who passed by the scene reported a male occupant from the vehicle was seen running from the scene heading southbound along Highway 9.

The suspect is described as a white man around 30 years old with a slim build and was wearing a black jacket.

The West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and canine unit have responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Highway 9 between Mildmay and Grey County Road 10 near Clifford is closed as police investigate.

Police say residents in the area of Mildmay south to Clifford may experience power outages while repairs to the downed hydro pole are underway.

Police are asking anyone with information this incident to contact South Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).