Driver allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Toronto arrested

Toronto police say they have arrested the driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

Police responded to the fatal collision on Thursday at around 3:16 a.m. in the Spadina Avenue and King Street West area.

A 30-year-old woman was walking within the southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue when a vehicle driving southbound at a high rate of speed struck her.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the vehicle quickly fled the scene, police said. The woman later died in hospital due to the injuries.

Sgt. Murray Campbell, who spoke to reporters at the scene of the crash, alleged the driver “knew exactly what happened” following the crash.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested and charged four men in connection with the collision, including the alleged driver, 42-year-old Ertug Direk, of Toronto.

Police said Direk surrendered to investigators on Tuesday, and is now facing four charges, including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death, public mischief and obstructing police.

On Tuesday, police also arrested and charged 41-year-old Sinesha Bogojevic and 37-year-old Zachariasz Billik of Toronto, as well as 44-year-old Milorad Nikolic of Mississauga.

The three men have been charged with failing to stop at scene of accident causing death, public mischief and obstruction of police.

Toronto Police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 on Wednesday that the three men allegedly assisted the driver in evading police. He said it is not yet clear whether or not they were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

“The arrests have just been made. We know that the public is very concerned with this case, with this hit and run ,with this senseless death,” he said. “So we want to get this information out as quickly as possible, but some of the details we are still waiting for information that I can release.”

All four suspects appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Police said they are continuing this investigation, and that there are believed to be several other parties who assisted the alleged driver after the collision. More arrests are anticipated, police said.

The victim has not been identified by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).