Driver allegedly over 3x legal alcohol limit stopped for going 40km/h on Hwy 400

Police arrested a driver travelling very slowly along Highway 400 on Sunday morning south of Barrie.

According to provincial police, six witnesses reported the slow-moving vehicle travelling 40 kilometres per hour in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road.

Police say when officers arrived, they found the driver asleep in the car.

The 39-year-old man from North York was arrested for allegedly being more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

He is charged with impaired driving and lost his licence for 90 days.

Additionally, the vehicle was impounded for seven days.