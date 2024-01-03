Driver allegedly weaves into oncoming traffic to flee Guelph police
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Guelph police are looking for a driver they said ran a red light and went into oncoming traffic as they fled from officers.
Police say they were responding to a call near Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road when an officer saw a male get out of a pickup, look at them, and immediately get back in.
An officer in an unmarked cruiser followed the pickup as the driver went into oncoming traffic and through a red light.
The pursuit was stopped in the interest of public safety.
Guelph police are looking for a blue Ford F150.
