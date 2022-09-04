Driver almost hits officer trying to get away in Cambridge parking lot, later arrested: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say drove towards an officer and nearly hit them as he fled.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Christopher Drive and Champlain Boulevard in Cambridge around 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found a running vehicle with the driver still in it and tried to talk to him.

The driver then allegedly drove towards one of the officers, who was able to avoid being struck, and fled the parking lot, according to officials.

Police say they didn't pursue the man for public safety concerns, but later located the driver and vehicle in another parking lot in the area of South and Centre Streets.

The driver allegedly tried to get away on foot but was arrested after a brief pursuit.

A 42-year-old Cambridge man has been charged with several offences, including operation while impaired, dangerous operation, assault with a weapon, flight from a peace officer, resisting arrest, and possession of stolen property under $5,000.