Driver and company charged after tractor-trailer loses pair of wheels on Hwy. 403

A truck driver from Woodstock, Ont. has been charged and had his vehicle taken out of service after two wheels came off its trailer on Highway 403 near Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.

Brant County OPP say it happened on Friday, March 24 around 9:30 a.m.

The 45-year-old man also had his driver’s license suspended for three days after he registered an ‘alert’ on a roadside alcohol screening device. A Woodstock area company has also been charged in connection to the incident.

Brant County OPP say the detached wheels did not strike any vehicles and no injuries were reported.

The driver is facing the following charges:

Drive commercial motor vehicle in contravention of conditions,

Fail to enter defect in daily inspection report,

Drive commercial motor vehicle with a major defect in it or in drawn vehicle,

Permit operation of commercial motor vehicle with load not secured as prescribed,

Driver fails to ensure tiedowns taut - required by National Standard, Part 1 - commercial motor vehicle over 4,500 kg,

Fail to secure "over the centre" tiedown tensioner by adequate secondary means,

Fail to have required number of tiedowns and

Wheel separation - Commercial Motor Vehicle.

The business is facing the following charges: