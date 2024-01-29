Driver and passenger awake in car to drugs and weapons charges

A driver and his passenger found asleep in a vehicle in a Midland parking lot face charges after a suspicious vehicle complaint launched police into an impaired investigation.

Early Monday morning, members of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP approached a vehicle behind a William Street strip mall and said they found two occupants sleeping inside.

Police say a quantity of cocaine and cash was seized from inside the vehicle.

OPP has charged the driver, a 54-year-old Midland man, with impaired driving, as well as unauthorized possession of a weapon.

The passenger, a 26-year-old Tay Township woman, was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The accused will appear in court in March to answer to the charges.

Police remind the public to notify the authorities about suspected impaired drivers.

"If you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails, please Make the Call and dial 911, as impaired driving never ends well. Please make a plan to get home safely," stated the OPP release.