Driver and toddler hospitalized after crash in Woolwich Township

A driver and a two-year-old child were taken to hospital following a crash between a transport truck and a car in Woolwich Township.

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. Friday in the area of Floradale Road and Listowel Road.

Police say a white Toyota Yaris was travelling south on Floradale Road when it was struck by a large commercial truck travelling west on Listowel Road, with the collision causing the truck to flip over.

The driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old Elmira woman, was airlifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A two-year-old child, a passenger in the Toyota, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the truck driver, a 64-year-old Brampton man, did not sustain any injuries.

The transport truck driver was still at the scene on Friday morning and said he felt lucky to be alive and have only minor injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, with charges pending.



Listowel Road was closed for several hours as a result of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police.