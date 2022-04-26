Driver arrested after 8 separate crashes in Mississauga
A male driver has been arrested following multiple, separate collisions in Mississauga Tuesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers responded to multiple collisions at locations beginning on the QEW at Hurontario Street up to Burnhamthorpe Road, shortly before 12:15 p.m.
Police said there were a total of eight separate collisions, with one suspect vehicle involved in all of them.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A male driver fled on foot after a collision at Hurontario Street and Burhamthorpe Road but he was located and arrested a short time later, police said.
All northbound lanes on Hurontario Street are closed at Burnhamthorpe Road and only one southbound lane on Hurontario Street is open.
In addition, westbound lanes on Burnhamthorpe Road are closed east of Hurontario Street.
Police say the closures are expected to last for awhile.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-
-
RCMP seek videos and witnesses of protest that blocked highway in LangfordMounties in the West Shore are asking for anyone who witnessed a recent protest on the Trans-Canada Highway, or who may have video footage of the day, to come forward and speak with police.