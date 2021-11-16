Driver arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of collision

A Windsor man is facing charges after allegedly driving impaired and fleeing the scene of a crash.

Police responded to the area of Dougall Avenue and Nottingham Street Sunday around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a collision involving two vehicles.

Police say was reported the suspect vehicle, a green Ford F-150 pick-up truck, had fled the scene before police showed up.

Officers obtained a description of the suspect driver and vehicle and quickly found the suspect and the truck in the 3200 block of Longfellow Avenue.

The driver was arrested without incident and police say there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Police continue to investigate the situation and are asking anyone in the 3200 block of Longfellow Ave. with video surveillance to check their cameras for possible evidence.

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man from Windsor who is facing the charges of:

Operate a motor vehicle while impaired

Operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams

Breach of an Undertaking - being outside of residence with alcohol in body

The accused is also facing a charge of failing to remain at the scene of a collision, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com