Driver arrested after allegedly stealing car, crashing it 3 times: B.C. RCMP

A woman who allegedly stole a car then crashed it multiple times, which led to one person being injured, is facing "numerous" possible charges, B.C. Mounties say.

According to the RCMP, a woman reportedly stole a vehicle from a home on Summerland's Logie Road in the morning of Nov. 6. Officers say they were told that same woman had also allegedly broken into another home nearby.

Mounties say the woman got into a collision near Sage Mesa Drive after taking the car on Highway 97. The driver of another vehicle was inured in that crash and had to be taken to hospital.

The suspect left the area, police say, and drove into Penticton. The woman reportedly crashed the vehicle for a second time in a parking lot, but nobody was injured.

Then, at about 10:30 a.m., the driver crashed for a third time. Police say she hit a rock wall near Main Street and Dawson Avenue and officers were able to arrest her at that scene.

"Officers arrested a 38-year-old Penticton resident after several displays of extremely reckless behaviour," said Const. James Grandy in a news release.

"As a result of our investigation, and while the female remains in custody, numerous charges are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. Drugs are believed to have been a contributing factor."

Anyone who saw the incidents or has more information is asked to call 250-492-4300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.