Driver arrested after crashing into two OPP cruisers in Norfolk County

Two OPP officers were taken to hospital as a precaution after an individual in a pickup truck allegedly crashed into two cruisers in Norfolk County Sunday evening.

Police say the incident began around 7:15 p.m. when concerned citizens called in a traffic complaint regarding a pickup truck.

Officers located the pickup on Norfolk Street North when the collision occurred.

The driver was arrested while the two officers were taken to hospital.

According to police the diver had several outstanding warrants and the truck had been reported stolen.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Norfolk Street North was closed for several hours between 14th Street West and Davis Street East to conduct an investigation.