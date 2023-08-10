Driver arrested after driving over lawns, curbs and speeding, police say
A 55-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a operating a stolen vehicle on Wednesday.
About 6:30 p.m., 911 operators received a report of a stolen vehicle being driven in a dangerous manner in the area of Lake Street and McNabb Street in Sault Ste. Marie.
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said officers were dispatched to the area following the report.
“Investigation revealed the driver was travelling at excessive speeds and driving over lawns and curbs on residential streets before exiting the vehicle and fleeing on foot,” said police in a news release Thursday.
“Officers located a person matching the driver’s description nearby and identified them as the accused.”
The 55-year-old was arrested without incident and charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a vehicle and two counts of driving under a suspended license.
The accused is being held pending a bail hearing.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
