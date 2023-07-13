Driver arrested after fleeing from police, crashing into Surrey home: RCMP

A 21-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into a home in Surrey early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP said officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white BMW sedan in the area of 130 Street and 72 Avenue just after 3 a.m.

"The driver failed to stop and the vehicle fled from police at a high rate of speed," Mounties said in the release. "The vehicle was later located crashed into a residence several blocks away."

The driver — a 21-year-old man — was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and arrested.

He has since been released pending a future court appearance.

Mounties said both speed and dangerous driving are considered contributing factors in the collision.

"Thankfully, no one in the residence sustained injuries," said Const. Parm Kahlon in the release. "Surrey RCMP is working closely with Surrey Fire Service and the power and gas to the residence have been turned off as a safety precaution."

Officers remained on scene Thursday afternoon while structural engineers were being consulted.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 23-116070.