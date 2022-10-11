Driver arrested after slow-speed pursuit on Trans-Canada Highway in southern Alta.

A driver was arrested Sunday night following a slow-speed pursuit on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary.

Mounties were deployed to an area of the highway between the communities of Gleichen and Bassano at around 8 p.m. following a 911 call from the driver who, according to RCMP, said he we going to hurt himself and members of his family.

Witness reports indicated police pursued the westbound suspect vehicle at speeds of roughly 30 kilometres per hour on the highway.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed between Highway 56 and Range Road 202, roughly 85 kilometres east of Calgary, after a tire deflation device was used to stop the vehicle.

RCMP officials confirm to CTV News that the driver exited the car and was arrested after negotiations.

There were no reports of injury and RCMP officials have not indicated whether there were any passengers in the car.

RCMP confirm charges are pending against the driver, whose name had not been released.