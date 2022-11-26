Driver arrested after speeding, lying to officers: Regina police

A driver is facing multiple charges after being caught speeding near Regina.

According to a social media post from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS), a driver was caught travelling 144 km/h in a 110 km/h zone early Friday morning.

Police stopped the vehicle and reported that the driver lied about their name to officers.

The driver was arrested and criminally charged for lying about their identity, police said.

In addition, the driver was charged for speeding and driving while suspended.

The vehicle involved in the incident was also impounded, the post outlined.

