Driver arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into tree

A 38-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police said officers came across the scene, at the intersection of Hanson Avenue and Ardelt Avenue, around 2:50 a.m.

They determined that the man had attempted to turn from Ardelt Avenue onto Hanson Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and it struck a stop sign and a tree.

The driver then took off.

He was found a short distance away from the collision and was arrested by police.

They said he received medical treatment at the scene for a dog bite.

The man has been charged with failing to remain, driving while prohibited, possession of suspected methamphetamine, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.