Driver arrested after stolen vehicle ends up in a ditch, Ottawa police say
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A 17-year-old is in police custody after a stolen vehicle ended up in a ditch in Ottawa's west end, according to police.
An officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Merivale Road and Baseline Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa police said on Twitter.
The vehicle had been reported stolen.
"The driver refused to stop for police – ended up driving into a ditch and was arrested," police said.
Police say the investigation continues, and there is no word on any charges.
-
