Driver arrested after stolen vehicle ends up in a ditch, Ottawa police say

A 17-year-old is in police custody after a stolen vehicle ended up in a ditch in Ottawa's west end, according to police.

An officer attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Merivale Road and Baseline Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Ottawa police said on Twitter.

The vehicle had been reported stolen.

"The driver refused to stop for police – ended up driving into a ditch and was arrested," police said.

Police say the investigation continues, and there is no word on any charges.

Our @OttawaPoliceNRT attempted to pull over a �� last night near Merivale/Baseline.



The �� had been reported stolen.



The driver refused to stop for police - ended up driving into a ditch and was arrested.



The investigation is ongoing. #ottnews