Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to Adelaide Street, near York Street, at around 11:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the curb.

Images from the scene showed the Tesla going up in flames as firefighters rush to douse it.

No injuries were reported, police said.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested for impaired driving by police.

All lanes of Adelaide Street were shut down between York and Bay streets because of the crash.