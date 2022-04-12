Driver arrested after U-Haul truck crashes into sidewalk in Cabbagetown

A man has been arrested after a U-Haul truck crashed into a sidewalk in Cabbagetown overnight.

Toronto police responded to a collision in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Police say a U-Haul truck slammed into a sidewalk and crashed into a hydro pole.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and he was arrested, police say.

It is unknown what charges the driver could face.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

The truck landed close to a gas main making it difficult to move, according to officials at the scene.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.