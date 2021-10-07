Driver arrested after Vancouver hit-and-run caught on camera

Warning: Some may find content disturbing.

VANCOUVER -- A driver has been arrested in relation to a hit-and-run collision that was captured by a home security camera.

The video shows two people crossing East 43rd Avenue at Beatrice Street in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon. A blue SUV can then be seen driving into one of the pedestrians.

The driver initially stops before getting into an argument with some passersby who stopped to help.

“I didn’t even touch her,” the driver can be heard saying.

“Yes you did, you hit her,” replies a pedestrian.

“Where is her injury?” the driver asks while the victim is lying on the ground. “She just jump and then she fall down.”

The video then shows the driver getting back in the car and driving away.

Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department said police were called to the intersection just after 1 p.m. but the driver was gone by the time officers arrived.

“Thanks to a really heads-up witness they were able to take the licence plate of that vehicle, which allowed police to track down that driver later in the day,” Const. Visintin said.

A woman in her 40s was arrested for failure to stop at the scene of an accident. She has since been released pending an investigation by the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one patient was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.