Driver arrested following single-vehicle crash in North Bay

A motorist who drove their pickup truck into a ditch has been charged with impaired driving, Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay said this week.

The collision took place on Highway 63 on Nov. 9 around 11 p.m.

“Officers attended the scene and spoke to the driver,” the OPP said in a news release.

“It was determined that the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages they were arrested for impaired driving and transported to the West Nipissing detachment of the OPP for further testing.”

The 21-year-old from Redbridge was charged with impaired driving and was released with a court date of Nov. 21 in the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay.

The accused was also issued a 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.