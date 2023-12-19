Driver arrested for impaired driving after crash at Halifax playground: police

Police in Halifax are investigating a single vehicle crash at a playground in the city.

The Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to a report of a crash at a playground on Ravenscraig Drive and found a vehicle that had struck a tree.

According to a news release from police, there were no children at the park at the time and no reported injuries.

Police say the driver was arrested for impaired driving and the investigation is ongoing.

