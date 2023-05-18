Driver arrested in multi-vehicle crash on 17th Avenue S.E.

Calgary police say impaired driving is likely a factor in a crash that sent one person to hospital Thursday morning.

Officials were called to the intersection of 17th Avenue and 47 Street S.E. at 6:20 a.m. for reports of a multi-vehicle crash.

On arrival, they say as many as five vehicles were involved in the crash and one had rolled over.

One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said, adding that that person was also arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

No one else was hurt.