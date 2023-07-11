Driver asks for warning after going double the speed limit in Cambridge: OPP

A driver was clocked going more than double the speed limit on Hespeler Road in Cambridge by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

According to a tweet posted Tuesday by OPP, the driver’s top speed was 175 km/h and they were clocked at 169 km/h in an 80 zone.

Police said the driver asked for a warning but was instead charged with stunt driving, speeding and careless driving.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver is also facing a 30 day licence suspension.

175km/h in an 80 zone. #CambridgeOPP stopped this car on Hespeler Rd.

Top speed was 175, locked in at 169. Driver asked for a warning...charged #StuntDriving, Speeding and Careless Driving.#30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound ^ks pic.twitter.com/7wkjSdMJNG