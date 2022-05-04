Driver assaulted, delivery vehicle robbed near Woodstock
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Police say a delivery driver was injured and a large quantity of electronics were stolen during a robbery near Woodstock on Wednesday.
In a news release, provincial police said they received a report of a robbery on 14th Line near Oxford Road 33 in East-Zorra Tavistock Township around 12:30 p.m.
A delivery vehicle at the location was allegedly rammed by a black Ford F150 pickup truck.
The driver was assaulted by three black males who brandished a firearm, police said.
After stealing a large quantity of electronics from the delivery vehicle, the suspects fled in the pickup truck.
OPP said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
