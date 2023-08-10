Driver assaulted, robbed while pulled over to side of road: police
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a driver said they were robbed while pulled over at the side of the road around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
According to police, the driver of a vehicle was pulled over to the shoulder on Wilmot Line near Erb Street West in Waterloo.
The driver was then approached by a suspect who allegedly assaulted the victim and demanded their personal belongings, police said.
Police said the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of this incident.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and has dash-camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
-
Report author calls for better flood preparedness, updates to flood risk mapsWhen torrential rain flooded streets, homes and highways three weeks ago, people saw the destruction, but some also saw a lack of preparedness.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.
-
Brantford police officers cleared after firing ARWENs: SIUOntario's police watchdog has found two Brantford Police Service officers did not commit an offence when they fired their Anti-riot Weapon ENfield (ARWEN) at a 34-year-old man.
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worthThe chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
Here are the pavilions running during the second week of FolkloramaWeek two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday, August 13, with another 20 pavilions ready to celebrate cultures from around the world.
-
SIU called to investigate after man who interacted with Peterborough police diesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police in Peterborough Friday afternoon.
-
N.B. RCMP says missing information in emergency message due to Alert Ready 'malfunction'New Brunswick RCMP said an emergency message issued this week with missing information wasn’t caused by any error on its end.
-
'Lived experience of live music': Regina Folk Festival weekend returnsDespite a chillier weather forecast and some rain, the Regina Folk Festival (RFF) staff and volunteers were working hard to make sure everything was ready for the first night.
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm diseaseThe City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.