Driver avoids pricey ticket after being caught traveling over 200 km/hr
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Brendan Ellis
The driver of a vehicle caught travelling over 200 kilometres per hour avoided a pricy ticket, after being stopped by police near Wolseley, Sask. earlier this week.
RCMP said an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 202 kilometres per hour while on patrol on Highway 1 near Wolseley on Tuesday. The officer double checked the speed and then pulled the vehicle over.
The driver, who recently entered Canada, thought their cruise control was set to 110 kilometres per hour, according to RCMP. However, after investigation, the officer determined the cruise speed was actually set to miles per hour.
Due to the confusion, the officer opted to not issue a fine and instead focused on education. The full fine would have cost the driver $2,055.
-
Anishnabeg Outreach starts vaccinating Indigenous children in KitchenerAs the Region of Waterloo began vaccinating children on Friday, Indigenous children were welcomed to Anishnabeg Outreach in Kitchener to be vaccinated in a culturally appropriate and welcoming setting.
-
COVID-19 exposures in Lower Mainland schools declining along with B.C. case countThe number of schools on COVID-19 exposure lists in B.C.'s Lower Mainland continued to decline this week, reaching its lowest level since early October.
-
Highway 75 reopened, parts of Manitoba remain under freezing rain warningThe province has closed Highway 75 to Morris as parts of the province are placed under a freezing rain warning Friday night.
-
Small businesses think big this weekendLocal retailers are holding Black Friday deals and then some.
-
Exterior doors taken off of washrooms at some Waterloo Region schoolsDue to safety concerns, the exterior doors of washrooms at certain schools in Waterloo Region have been removed.
-
'It's heartbreaking': Homeless camp in Kitchener dismantled by Region of WaterlooA sudden eviction at a Kitchener encampment is raising questions and concerns.
-
'This land belongs to the Mi’kmaq people': Historic land transfer on Nova Scotia’s south shoreJim and Margaret Drescher have owned Windhorse Farm in New Germany, N.S. for more than 30 years, but now, the pair has decided to return the land to a people who know it even better.
-
RV fire temporarily shuts down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher, N.S.An RV fire temporarily shut down Highway 104 near Havre Boucher Friday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian in hospital with 'potentially life-threatening' injuries: HRPA pedestrian is in hospital with what Halifax Regional Police are calling potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision Friday night.