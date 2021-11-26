Driver avoids pricey ticket after being caught traveling over 200 km/hr

The driver of a vehicle caught travelling over 200 kilometres per hour avoided a pricy ticket, after being stopped by police near Wolseley, Sask. earlier this week.

RCMP said an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 202 kilometres per hour while on patrol on Highway 1 near Wolseley on Tuesday. The officer double checked the speed and then pulled the vehicle over.

The driver, who recently entered Canada, thought their cruise control was set to 110 kilometres per hour, according to RCMP. However, after investigation, the officer determined the cruise speed was actually set to miles per hour.

Due to the confusion, the officer opted to not issue a fine and instead focused on education. The full fine would have cost the driver $2,055.