Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says
Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.
In a post Friday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said officers stopped the driver, "before they drove off again after a brief visit at a liquor store."
"The driver blew over four times the legal limit."
Police did not release any other information.
On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police charged a dump truck driver with impaired and dangerous driving after the vehicle missed the off-ramp on Hwy. 417 at Maitland Avenue.
"The driver blew over 3x the legal limit," the OPP said.
Thanks to the public for calling in this #impaired driver! #GrenvilleOPP were able to promptly stop the driver before they drove off again after a brief visit at a liquor store in @North_Grenville. The driver blew over 4 times the legal limit! @maddcanada ^ac pic.twitter.com/3asNeVQwoM— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 25, 2023
-
Community support fuels B.C. wildfire fight as residents come to grips with lossesAs British Columbians begin to return home in wildfire-ravaged regions, communities coming together to support one another has become the fuel to get through difficult losses and the long recovery ahead.
-
Tour De Cure Rolls on despite poor air qualityThe annual Tour De Cure bike ride fundraiser was a go Saturday, despite poor air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Child dies in northern Ont. motor vehicle crash, police investigatingA 4-year-old child has died Saturday following a crash in Brethour Township, north of North Bay.
-
'Things collapsed instantly': Thompson-Okanagan businesses still reeling from travel banAll travel restrictions have been lifted in B.C. just days after they were introduced, but visitors are not coming back in the same numbers that were expected.
-
Annual motorcycle ride supports northern Ont. veteransAbout 300 motorcycles made the trip from Sudbury to North Bay on Saturday to raise money for northern Ontario veterans.
-
-
Trudeau spends Saturday in Edmonton, stops to celebrate PridePrime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Saturday in the Alberta capital.
-
Thousands gather for Regina Dragon Boat FestivalThousands of people gathered at Wascana Lake to compete and celebrate together at the Regina Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.
-
Regina artist highlights gardens in North Central neighbourhood through residencyA local artist who was named the Neil Balkwill Artist in Residence is highlighting the stories of gardeners in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.