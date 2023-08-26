iHeartRadio

Driver blew 4x the legal limit after 'brief stop' at North Grenville liquor store, OPP says


OPP cruiser in this file photo.

Ontario Provincial Police are thanking the public for alerting officers to an impaired driver, who was stopped in the parking lot of a liquor store in North Grenville.

In a post Friday morning on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, police said officers stopped the driver, "before they drove off again after a brief visit at a liquor store."

"The driver blew over four times the legal limit."

Police did not release any other information.

On Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police charged a dump truck driver with impaired and dangerous driving after the vehicle missed the off-ramp on Hwy. 417 at Maitland Avenue.

"The driver blew over 3x the legal limit," the OPP said.

Thanks to the public for calling in this #impaired driver! #GrenvilleOPP were able to promptly stop the driver before they drove off again after a brief visit at a liquor store in @North_Grenville. The driver blew over 4 times the legal limit! @maddcanada ^ac pic.twitter.com/3asNeVQwoM

— OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) August 25, 2023
