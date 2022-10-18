Driver busted going 140 km/hr in a 50 zone: Windsor police

Windsor police say they stopped a driver travelling almost three times the posted speed limit.

Officers say the vehicle was going 140 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The driver was issued a summons to appear in court, a 30-day drivers licence suspension, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and that speed kills.

