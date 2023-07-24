Driver busted going 161km/h on EC Row Expressway: WPS
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police say they stopped a driver going 61 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped the on the expressway at Huron Church on Friday.
Police say the vehicle was travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
