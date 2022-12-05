Driver busted going 188 km/hr on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP

A 21-year-old driver has been charged after police say he was caught going 188 kilometres per hour on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

An officer with the Elgin County OPP stopped a passenger vehicle travelling on the Eastbound Highway 401 on Dec. 2, around 3:10 a.m.

Police say it was found speeding 188 Km/hr in a posted 100 Km/hr zone.

The driver, 21-year-old of Scarborough, Ont., was charged with stunt driving.