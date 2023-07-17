Driver busted twice for stunt driving

It will be just as costly the second time.

Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police stopped a man driving 140 km/h in an 80 km/h zone northbound on George Johnston Road shortly after noon on Saturday.

The 38-year-old Wasaga Beach man was charged with stunt driving, had his licence pulled for 30 days, and his vehicle impounded for two weeks.

However, it isn’t the first time he has paid the high cost of speeding in Springwater Township.

Police say they busted the same driver in the same car for stunt driving in 2021 as well.