Driver caught allegedly going 223 km/ hour on Toronto road
A driver is facing a slew of charges, including stunt driving, after police say he was caught going over 200 kilometres an hour in Etobicoke.
Toronto police tell CP24 that the 32-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Golf was caught travelling 223 kilometres an hour in the area of Highway 27 and Highway 427 at around 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, the driver was seen “weaving through traffic” before he was pulled over.
This morning a #VZET officer charged a driver with criminal #DangerousDriving, #StuntDriving and #Speeding in addition to unnecessary noise and emissions charges. The vehicle was caught in #Toronto traveling at 223 kmh in a posted 100 kmh zone while weaving through traffic. pic.twitter.com/YDfavAm1aA— TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) June 20, 2023
The man was charged with speeding, dangerous driving, and stunt driving. Police said the driver also faces charges related to unnecessary noise and emissions.
The car was impounded and the suspect is expected to appear in court at a later date.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.