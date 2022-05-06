Driver caught cutting off another vehicle, arrested for drug charges: Guelph police
Guelph police arrested and charged a man with drug-related offences following a traffic stop on Thursday.
According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area of Victoria Road North just after noon when they saw a vehicle speed past them.
Police say they followed the vehicle and saw the driver make an abrupt lane change, forcing another vehicle to brake quickly to avoid a collision.
Officers pulled the driver over, immediately smelled cannabis, and saw that it was within reach of the driver.
When police asked the man to get out of the vehicle, they saw him try to hide something by placing it down his pants.
Police say a search revealed $2,800 worth of suspected cocaine, a small amount of cannabis, two envelopes full of cash, digital scales and what appeared to be a debt list.
A 33-year-old Guelph man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking as well as driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
