iHeartRadio

Driver caught going 142 km/h in 60 km/h zone next to UW campus


A vehicle stopped at 142 km/h in Waterloo. (Twitter: @WRPSToday)

A driver was caught going well over double the speed limit while travelling past University of Waterloo’s campus.

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle was stopped Monday night allegedly going 142 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Columbia Street at Villages Road.

The driver has been handed several speeding, careless driving, and stunt driving charges.

Their vehicle has been impounded for two weeks and their licence has been suspended for a month.

12