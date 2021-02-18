Speeding drivers are keeping Ottawa police officers busy this week.

Ottawa police said Thursday a motorist was charged with stunt driving after being stopped for speeding on the Blackburn Hamlet Bypass.

On Twitter, Sgt. Craig Roberts said a motorist was clocked at 145 kilometres an hour on the Blackburn Bypass, in a 80 kilometre an hour zone.

"The chances of catching a break on the side of the road are slim to none if you're caught doing 145 km/h on the Blackburn Bypass," said Roberts.

Along with the stunt driving charge, the driver's licence is suspended for seven days and the vehicle is impounded for a week.

On Family Day, Ottawa police stopped a driver speeding 124 kilometres an hour on Bank Street at Athans Avenue. The driver was charged with stunt driving.