Driver caught going 182 km/h on Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent: OPP
Another alleged stunt driver was taken off Highway 401 after police say they were going 82 kilometres over the speed limit in Chatham-Kent.
The Elgin County OPP Chatham-Kent Detachment has charged a 39-year-old from Bradford, Ont., with several charges.
Police say the person was driving while suspended, speeding 182 km/h on the 401 and attempting to flee from police during the traffic stop.
The vehicle was impounded and driver's licence suspended.
In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
Immediate penalties for drivers caught street racing or stunt driving is a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.
