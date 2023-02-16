Driver caught going 187 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, police say

A driver is facing a stunt driving charge after being caught going 87 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say a traffic unit officer observed a driver going 187 km/h on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive on Wednesday.

"187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone is highly dangerous and completely unacceptable," police said on Twitter.

The driver's licence was suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

G2 drivers stopped racing, police say

Two G2 drivers were caught street racing in Ottawa's west end, police said.

"At approximately 2:30 p.m. (Wednesday), Ottawa Police traffic unit officers caught two G2 drivers street racing on Old Second Line Rd. near Thomas A. Dolan Parkway," police said on Twitter.

Both drivers had their vehicles impounded for 14 days, and their licenses have been suspended for 30 days.

"Street racing has no place in Ottawa," police said.

