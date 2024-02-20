Driver caught going 231 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist - CTVNews.ca
Toula Mazloum
The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
OPP says both drivers have been charged with stunt racing.
The one who was caught going 231 km/h has been also charged with careless driving and is required to pay a $450 fine.
While both vehicles were impounded for 14 days, the drivers received a 30 day driver's licence suspension, police add.
