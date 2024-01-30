iHeartRadio

Driver caught going 42 km/h over speed limit in Kitchener


Regional police impound a car for speeding and stunt driving charges. (@WRPS_Today)

A driver has been charged after allegedly going 92 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Kitchener.

In a Tuesday post, police said they pulled the driver over on Shirley Avenue.

A 41-year-old from Cambridge had their licence suspended for a month and vehicle impounded for two weeks.

They've been charged with speeding and stunt driving.

12