Driver caught going 55 km/h over the posted speed limit


Windsor police clocked a driver going 55 km/h over the posted speed limit on March 24, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police/Twitter)

A Windsor, Ont. driver will be walking for the next month after being caught driving 55 km/h over the posted speed limit.

A Windsor police officer clocked a blue car driving 115 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

As a result, their licence has been suspended for 30 days, and vehicle impounded for two weeks.

Windsor police would like to remind residents there is never a good reason to speed.

